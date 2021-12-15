Baroness Hallett named as chair of upcoming Covid-19 inquiry

Baroness Heather Hallett has been named as chair of the upcoming public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic.

The terms of the inquiry are yet to be established but the inquiry is expected to assess the government’s response to pandemic.

The Prime Minister appointed the crossbench peer to the position on Wednesday, with the inquiry set to begin its work in Spring 2022.

The inquiry has been granted full powers, including the power to compel the production of documents and to summon witnesses to give evidence on oath.

She will leave her current role as coroner in the inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in July 2018 following exposure to the nerve agent Novichok.

A new chair for that inquiry will be appointed early in the new year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I want to thank Baroness Hallett for agreeing to take on the position of chair of the Covid-19 inquiry. She brings a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the government’s response to the pandemic.”

Baroness Hallett has previously conducted a range of high-profile and complex inquests, inquiries and reviews.

This includes acting as coroner for the inquests into the 52 deaths from the London bombings in 2005, and as chair of both the Iraq Fatalities Investigations and the 2014 Hallett Review – which dealt with ‘on the runs’ in Northern Ireland.

Head of public law at Kingsley Napley, Sophie Kemp, believes Baroness Hallett has a “challenging task ahead” with the terms of the inquiry yet to be fully laid out.

Kemp said: “She will have to think carefully about timing and the still-awaited terms of reference. All eyes are now on this and whether the inquiry will be about apportioning blame or focus on the many lessons to be learnt. In reality it may need to be both. It is encouraging to see she will consult on the terms of reference, which will provide an important opportunity for the many interest groups to shape the inquiry process.”

Additional panel members will be appointed next year.