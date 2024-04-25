Barclays profit drops on lower lending income as investment bank struggles

Barclays is the UK’s only domestic lender with a global investment banking business

Barclays has reported an 11 per cent drop in profit – meeting analysts’ estimates – as the boost from higher interest rates fade and its investment bank underperforms its Wall Street rivals.

The Big Four bank reported a profit before tax of £2.28bn for the first three months of 2024, down from £2.60bn in the same period last year. A company-compiled analyst consensus had expected a figure of £2.20bn.

Its group income fell four per cent year-on-year to £6.95bn, including a seven per cent drop at its Barclays UK retail and commercial business that it pinned on “adverse product dynamics” in deposits and mortgages.

UK banks posted record profits last year on the back of interest rate hikes from the Bank of England, but their margins have narrowed into 2024 as intense competition for mortgages and deposits has forced them to offer better deals. The central bank’s base rate has likely peaked and is expected to be cut multiple times this year.

Barclays’ net interest income – the gap between what it earns from interest on loans and pays out to savers – fell to £3.07bn in the first quarter from £3.14bn at the end of last year, but was £0.2bn higher quarter-on-quarter.

Meanwhile, its net interest margin (NIM), excluding the investment bank and head office, fell to 4.12 per cent in the first quarter from 4.16 per cent per cent in the same period last year.

Following disappointing economic data on both sides of the Atlantic in recent weeks, traders have pared their bets on UK base rate cuts. Markets are currently pricing in just two cuts in 2024, down from seven at the start of 2024. As a result, lenders could see another boost from higher-for-longer rates this year.

Barclays’ earnings were dragged down last year by a weaker performance from its investment bank, which some investors have argued is a volatile revenue stream that it should ditch entirely. It is the only domestic UK bank that still has a global dealmaking arm, dwarfed by Wall Street rivals like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

Unlike the biggest US banks, Barclays’ investment banking and trading operations did not receive a major boost last quarter from a rebound in global dealmaking and capital markets activity. The business’ income came in at £3.33bn for the three months, down from £3.57bn in the previous quarter.

Like last quarter, Barclays made no provision or capital plans related to potential costs from the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) review into now-banned motor finance commission arrangements, which analysts have said could cost the auto lending industry up to £16bn in compensation payouts.

Barclays said it was “co-operating fully with the FCA’s skilled person review, the outcome of which is unknown, including any potential financial impact”, with the regulator due to set out its next steps in September.

The bank recently launched a legal challenge against the Financial Ombudsman Service over one of the “test cases” highlighted by the FCA when it announced its review in January.

Barclays performed auto lending between 2010 and late 2019, although analysts have noted that its operations were relatively small. RBC Capital Markets estimates the bank could take a hit of around £350m, with its worst-case scenario going up to £500m.

Lloyds Banking Group, considered the most exposed lender to the probe in absolute terms, announced a £450m provision in February, while Close Brothers, thought to be the most exposed in relative terms, last month unveiled plans to bolster its capital position by around £400m to cover potential costs.

Barclays’s profit was hit in the final three months of 2023 by £927m in operating costs tied to its biggest restructuring since the financial crisis, designed to save £2bn in costs and return £10bn to shareholders by 2026. It slashed 5,000 jobs globally last year as part of the cost-cutting drive.

Barclays’ return on tangible equity (RoTE), a key measure of profitability, fell to 12.3 per cent from 15.0 per cent last year. It is targeting a more than 10 per cent RoTE in 2024 and greater than 12 per cent in 2026.

Chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan said on Thursday: “We are focused on disciplined execution of the plan that we presented at our Investor Update on 20th February. We have now announced the sale of our performing Italian mortgage book and are investing in our higher returning UK consumer businesses, including through the expected completion of the Tesco Bank acquisition in Q424.

“We continue to exercise cost discipline and remain well capitalised with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at the end of the quarter of 13.5 per cent.”