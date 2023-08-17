Barbie movie breaks huge cinema record, beating Batman: The Dark Knight

The film has taken over $1 billion at the international box office

The new Barbie movie has become the highest-grossing Warner Bros. film in US cinema history, beating Batman: The Dark Knight’s record.

2008’s The Dark Knight previously held the record with $536 million in takings at the US domestic box office, but now Barbie has surpassed that record with $537.5 million.

And globally it has taken over $1 billion, which puts the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy satire in an elite group of films to ever make that much through ticket sales.

There are only a handful of films to have taken $1 billion worldwide at the box office. There are 53 in total and they include The Dark Knight, the first Harry Potter movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Toy Story 3, Joker and Jurassic Park.

Back to Warner Bros. though, and on a worldwide scale, Barbie has become the second highest-grossing movie the studio has ever made. It is second only to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

It comes as Barbie continues to do well at the box office over one month since its release.

It makes the success of Oppenheimer look relatively small by comparison, but remember that Barbie has just done incredibly well. Oppenheimer has taken $266 million in the US and $650 million internationally, which puts it up there as one of the most successful movies of 2023.

If it carries on performing so well, Barbie may overtake the final edition of the Harry Potter franchise and take the record for highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie of all time.

The Barbie movie is in cinemas now