Back at it: British Airways restarts short-haul operations from Gatwick

BA has restarted operations from Gatwick.

British Airways (BA) restarted short-haul operations from Gatwick airport with a flight departing for Cyprus, the airline said this morning.

Services – including flights to Amsterdam, Ibiza and Marrakech – will initially operate under BA’s Air Operators Certificate before moving to subsidiary BA Euroflyer.

“Today marks a significant milestone for British Airways as we operate our first European services from Gatwick in two years,” said Tom Stoddart, BA Euroflyer’s acting chief executive.

“I am really proud of what we have created at Gatwick, we have an excellent team with lots of new and exciting talent.”

The airline started recruiting pilots and cabin crew members in December following months of talks between BA and trade unions, City A.M. reported.

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) had initially shut down BA’s plans to restart flying from Gatwick but gave the green light in November, after agreements were reached.