British Airways mulling new short-haul carrier at Gatwick

British Airways is mulling the creation of a new short-haul subsidiary operating out of Gatwick, the airline confirmed today.

The IAG-owned carrier was forced to move its short-haul services from the Crawley airport to London Heathrow when the pandemic struck last year.

It was one of a number of airlines to close or suspend its Gatwick operations amid the worst crisis in memory for the sector.

But with short-haul flying now beginning to pick up amid the easing of travel restrictions, creating a new operation dedicated to this short journeys could allow the carrier to compete with low-cost rivals such as Ryanair and Easyjet until its long-haul services return in full.

A spokesperson for BA confirmed the plans, which were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“We are working with our unions on proposals for a short-haul operation at Gatwick. We are not prepared to comment further while this process continues”, he said.

Such a move would also be a boon for Gatwick, which has seen carriers like Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian close their bases at the airport over the last year.

Yesterday the airport confirmed it would go ahead with plans to bring its emergency northern runway into full-time use for short-haul flying.

More to follow.