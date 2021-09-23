Unions scupper British Airways' plans for cut-price subsidiary at Gatwick

British Airways has canned plans to launch a budget subsidiary based out of Gatwick airport.

BA pulled operations out of Gatwick at the beginning of the Covid pandemic and had planned to relaunch there, but with a budget unit.

However, the launch a short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick is no more after it failed to reach an agreement on pilots’ contracts.

A BA spokesperson said: “After many years of losing money on European flights from the airport, we were clear that coming out of the pandemic, we needed a plan to make Gatwick profitable and competitive.

“With regret, we will now suspend our short-haul operations at Gatwick, with the exception of a small number of domestic services connecting to our long-haul operation, and will pursue alternative uses for the London Gatwick short-haul slots.”