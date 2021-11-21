BA to hire pilots for new Gatwick short-haul airline

BA is hiring pilots and cabin crew members for its short-haul subsidiary operating from Gatwick.

British Airways (BA) has started recruiting pilots for its short-haul subsidiary, which is due to operate from Gatwick airport.

Applicants will need to be able to fly A320 aircraft on European routes and they will possess “excellent leadership and teamwork, decision making and communication skills.”

In return, they will make up to £105,000 per year while cabin crew members – which are also being recruited – will earn between £24,000 and £27,8000.

“This is a rare opportunity to be involved in the building of an airline from day one but with the benefits of the foundations and security of the wider BA Group,” the ad read.

“We’ll require flexibility and motivation, and in return you’ll work within a small team, who together will be at the forefront of driving this operation to success.”

The decision to start recruiting personnel is a good sign that the carriers’ plans to set shop in Gatwick with a new short-haul subsidiary are going forward.

Following backing from unions, Luis Gallego – chief executive at BA’s owner IAG – told Bloomberg Television at the beginning of the month that operations could start as soon as early next spring.

“If we can close all of that we will start flying from Gatwick in March 2022,” he told the outlet.