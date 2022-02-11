Gatwick reopens South Terminal as travel restrictions end

Gatwick’s northern and main runways. (Image credit: Gatwick Airport)

Gatwick airport has announced it will reopen the South Terminal, following today’s end of all UK travel restrictions.

Closed in June 2020 to save costs during the pandemic, the South Terminal will reopen on 27 March to help the airport meet post-Covid Easter and summer travel demand.

“Following some major announcements from our airlines about significantly increased flying schedules, and from government on removing travel restrictions and airport slot regulations, we can now look forward to once again operating a busy Gatwick this summer and beyond,” said the hub’s boss Stewart Wingate.

“Today’s news means Gatwick and our partners can also begin recruiting new staff to help us meet this demand, which is excellent news for local people who have been so badly impacted by the effects of the pandemic.”

According to data released today by travel association ABTA, around 186,000 people will depart from Gatwick between 11-18 February, as half-term bookings boomed following the end of restrictions. Summer demand has also gone up, lagging behind only 16 per cent on pre-pandemic levels, City A.M. reported.

“It may however take time for consumer confidence to fully recover, so I urge government to make 2022 the year when all travel restrictions are removed, including the unpopular passenger locator form and other remaining barriers to free travel,” Wingate added.