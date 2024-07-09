Awaal to come back with a bang in Bunbury Cup

Awaal (orange silks) chased home Migration in the Lincoln last season

NEWMARKET’s July Cup (4.35pm) is the centrepiece of this weekend’s action and it should provide us with the rematch between Inisherin and Vandeek we were deprived of in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Inisherin went on to win that race in good style in the absence of his main rival, who missed the Royal Meeting due to an abnormal blood count, but reports are that Vandeek is firmly back on track and ready for this assignment.

Vandeek couldn’t live with Inisherin in the Sandy Lane at Haydock on his reappearance, however, and with Kevin Ryan’s horse in inspired form since being dropped back to six furlongs, he should be able to uphold the placings despite improvement expected from Vandeek.

If the ground was to dry out then Regional might prove to be the value, but for me this is a race to watch and savour rather than have a bet in.

The preceding race is the Bunbury Cup (4.00pm), which is always a competitive handicap.

Heading the market is hot favourite Carrytheone, who finished third behind impressive winner English Oak in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot.

He looked unlucky not to finish closer too, as he came from the back of the field and had his run repeatedly blocked before flashing home for third.

While he is the right favourite, he looks short enough at around 7/2.

Instead, there can be confidence that the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained AWAAL will be ready to show his best form on his seasonal reappearance.

First time up last season he finished an excellent second in the Lincoln at Doncaster off the same mark of 102.

He then went on to finish third in the Royal Hunt Cup on the back of a 62-day break.

On that evidence, the fact that he steps into this competitive handicap having not been seen since October shouldn’t be a concern.

The Crisford team are in good form too, with three winners from limited runners recently, which gives his chances a further boost.

A word of warning for anyone thinking of an ante-post bet though, he is also entered at York on Saturday.

However, at 9/1 with Star Sports, it may well be worth taking the risk should connections choose to head here instead.

There’s also some good action from Ascot on Saturday, where the going may well be softer than Newmarket if forecasts are to be believed.

The opening race (1.45pm) is a fiercely competitive five-furlong handicap, where once again many can be given chances.

Trainers are usually creatures of habit, so it’s definitely of interest that Andrew Balding has chosen to bring KING’S LYNN back for this race having run well in it last year from a much higher handicap mark.

He finished sixth 12 months ago, only beaten just over two lengths, off a mark of 107 and now lines up the best part of a stone lower in the weights.

He’s been kept busy so far this season, running four times, and several of those have been good efforts, including in a competitive sprint at Newcastle last time out.

King’s Lynn hit the front that day and was only run down by a progressive rival from the William Haggas yard, suggesting that he has plenty of scope from his current handicap mark.

He’ll have no trouble with the track or the ground if it’s soft and he looks a bet at around 9/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

King’s Lynn e/w 1.45pm Ascot

Awaal e/w 4.00pm Newmarket