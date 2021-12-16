Australian Open: Pliskova joins Williams and Andreescu as absentees

Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Australian Open through injury. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the opening major of the season, the Australian Open, after injuring her hand in a training session yesterday.

The Czech tennis player joins Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu as absentees from the draw.

The world No4 was a semi-finalist in 2019 and will also miss the warm up events in Adelaide and Sydney.

She said: “Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and [the] Australian Open this year.”

Pliskova reached the final of Wimbledon last year, where she lost to world No1 Ashleigh Barty.

The showpiece Aussie event begins on 17 January.