Australian Open: Pliskova joins Williams and Andreescu as absentees

By:

Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Australian Open through injury.
Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Australian Open through injury. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova will miss the opening major of the season, the Australian Open, after injuring her hand in a training session yesterday.

The Czech tennis player joins Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu as absentees from the draw.

The world No4 was a semi-finalist in 2019 and will also miss the warm up events in Adelaide and Sydney.

She said: “Unfortunately, I hurt my right hand in practice yesterday and I won’t be able to play in Adelaide, Sydney and [the] Australian Open this year.”

Pliskova reached the final of Wimbledon last year, where she lost to world No1 Ashleigh Barty.

The showpiece Aussie event begins on 17 January.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.