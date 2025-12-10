Audiencerate Achieves Google Customer Match Partner Status, strengthening its role as a Global Data Provider

Audiencerate, an international technology company specializing in data activation solutions and platforms within the AdTech and MarTech sectors, has been officially awarded by Google as a Customer Match Upload Partner. This certification is granted to a restricted number of global operators (https://support.google.com/google-ads/answer/7361372?hl=en) authorized to manage and onboard first-party data into the Google Ads and DV360 ecosystem.

The company strengthen its strategic partnership with Google by adding the Customer Match Upload Partner accreditation to its existing status as a certified Google Data Provider. This new credential enables Audiencerate to seamlessly integrate proprietary audience segments and data into Google’s advertising platforms.

The combination of these two accreditations represents an exceptional situation in the international landscape and solidifies Audiencerate’s position in the digital advertising market, which is increasingly reliant on first-party data.

Through the new integration, companies can securely use their own datasets (including hashed email addresses, phone numbers, and digital identifiers) to build tailored audiences for Search, YouTube, Gmail, Display and Shopping campaigns. The capability is particularly relevant at a time when the unification of AdTech and MarTech is critical and businesses are accelerating the transition toward marketing strategies based on proprietary data assets.

“Google’s approval marks a strategic milestone in our growth trajectory towards an innovative MadTech platform,” explains Nicola Boschetti, CEO of Audiencerate. “Our technology allows us to offer an integrated infrastructure that adheres to the highest standards, supporting businesses in their transition toward a data economy centered on privacy and the realization of their proprietary data’s business value.”

Audiencerate operates across major European and international markets, partnering with brands, agencies, and technology platforms for the management and activation of marketing data. This newly recognized status from Google further enhances the company’s ability to compete effectively with global players in the MarTech and AdTech sectors.

