Atkinson five-for hands England series win over Sri Lanka at empty Lord’s

Gus Atkinson’s dream inaugural Test summer continued at Lord’s yesterday as he took a five-for in England’s 190-run victory over Sri Lanka. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gus Atkinson’s dream inaugural Test summer continued at Lord’s on Sunday as he took a five-for in England’s 190-run victory over Sri Lanka.

The bowling milestone adds to the two he got in his first Test at the Home of Cricket and comes just days after his first Test 100 for England.

He is the third player to get a five-for and a century in the same Test at Lord’s after Vinoo Mankad and Sir Ian Botham.

Sri Lanka were chasing 483 in north London to level the three-Test series but England managed to whittle the visitors out with 190 runs to spare.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more, to get on both honours boards, it will take a while to sink in,” player of the match Atkinson said.

You’re my Wonderball

“I’m not sure [what it is about Lord’s]. I enjoy bowling with the slope and it has gone my way. Long may it continue.

“I like the way we go about the game, we like to attack. As a bowler it is great to attack and not need to worry about runs. I am looking forward to [keeping going] going forward.”

Day four of the Test, however, saw a minuscule crowd with a combination of ticket prices – starting at £95 – and the Bazball effect shortening Tests keeping fans away after the third day.

“It is difficult to dynamically discount tickets in hindsight when thousands of supporters have applied through our 2023 ballot process and paid the full price,” MCC chief Guy Lavender said as the organisation promised to review pricing structures.

England’s Test summer has seen five wins from five – three against the West Indies and two against Sri Lanka – with the third Test against Sunday’s opposition getting underway on Friday at the Oval.