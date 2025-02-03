Kolamba restaurant founders: chilli is massively overused in London kitchens

The Kolamba founders share the food and drink trends on their minds

Kolamba is a contemporary Sri Lankan restaurant with outposts in Soho and Shoreditch. Their dishes deal in big colour and splashes of vibrant flavour. Think roasted pineapple as a centrepiece for the table; jackfruit hopper biryani, moorish spinach dahl; and Idli with Sambar.

They’re particularly proud of their vegetarian food – but here co-founders Eroshan and Aushi Meewella tell us about the food and drink trends on their minds.

What’s the most prominent restaurant trend on your minds?

In 2025, we see plant-based dining taking centre stage, but with a greater focus on incorporating fruits and nuts to elevate flavours and textures. These ingredients add depth and natural vibrancy to dishes, creating plant-based meals that are exciting, satisfying, and full of character. At Kolamba, this aligns perfectly with our approach to showcasing bold Sri Lankan flavours in creative and innovative ways – and being naturally vegan.

Which is the most exciting part of the capital (London) in terms of the food and drink scene? Shoreditch is undoubtedly the most exciting part of London’s food and drink scene. The area is buzzing with creative flavours, which embodies the vibrant energy of East London. The recent openings of Kricket and Lina Stores have expanded the area’s culinary offering, while Osteria Angelina and Noisy Oyster are set to bring unique concepts to the table. In our opinion, Shoreditch has become the epicentre of innovation and excellence in the city’s dining landscape.

What is the one dish you want to get rid of? What’s unfairly stolen all the glory?

The overuse of chilli. Chilli is often misunderstood as the essence of Sri Lankan cuisine, but it’s really about balance, not overpowering heat. At Kolamba East, we are moving towards removing the Chilli Chocolate Tart from our menu because it is using chilli for its intensity rather than as a complement to the other flavours. Chilli should enhance a dish, adding subtle warmth and complexity while letting the full spectrum of spices shine —true to the heart of Sri Lankan cooking.

Why should we visit Kolamba right now?

As Sri Lankan food is naturally vegan, Kolamba is a haven for plant-based eaters, with a favourite being the sweet and savoury Roasted Pineapple dish at Kolamba East. Whether you’re plant-based full time or curious to explore, there’s always dishes like Cashew and Pea Curry at East or Kalu Pol Pumpkin at Kolamba Soho to offer a true taste of Sri Lanka. And it’s not just the food. Our interior design is inspired by Sri Lankan homes, with pieces crafted by talented artisans and emerging Sri Lankan talent – including batik fabrics, bespoke dining chairs and lotus table lamps – creating a warm and authentic setting for every meal.

Go to kolamba.co.uk