Aston Martin door open for Max Verstappen move

The door is open for Max Verstappen to join Aston Martin, according to team principal Mike Krack, after the Formula 1 team signed Adrian Newey from Red Bull.

The design guru turned down opportunities at Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren to join Lawrence Stroll, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso at their Silverstone base.

But the Formula 1 team might not be done with the transfer market, with overseas media this week reporting that Aston Martin would not be opposed to signing world champion Verstappen from Red Bull.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Mercedes, with the Silver Arrows’ team principal Toto Wolff not ruling out discussions.

But Wolff’s Aston Martin counterpart Krack insisted the door is open for Verstappen too.

“The door for Max Verstappen is always open I think, for everything,” Krack said.

“We will be more attractive for every area just for that signing, due to the increased credibility. It is proof that this project can achieve its targets.”

Aston Martin to keep Alonso?

If two-time world champion Alonso stuck with the team long enough to feature alongside Verstappen, it is thought Lance Stroll, son of the team’s biggest shareholder Lawrence, could be moved to the team’s endurance racing arm.

Krack, when asked whether the signing of Newey could make Alonso stick around at Aston Martin, added: He may want to stay longer now. We have not had these conversations but I think it is clear Fernando has a long future in this team.

“He was all excited about it on Tuesday when we announced it. He was even saying he would use some of his wages to pay Adrian.

“You can see the huge respect that these two people have for each other and I think that Adrian has always wanted to work with someone like Fernando and vice versa.”

The Formula 1 calendar continues this weekend in Baku with Verstappen looking to hang on to his solo lead.