Arteta: Arsenal must strengthen to challenge Manchester City next year

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his side will need to strengthen if they’re to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League next season.

Arsenal topped the table for much of the season but dropped points towards the business end, and combined with a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in April. were pipped to the title by Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Next season is going to be the toughest league in Premier League history,” said Arteta.

“Why? It already was last year. I’ve been here [England] for 22 years and I’ve never seen a competitive level like that. So much quality, so much organisation, so many resources, so many good coaches.

“That’s the level and to win the Premier League you have to be the best. That’s why you have to strengthen.”

Arsenal are yet to make a signing this season but are linked with a number of players including West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

The Gunners are set to confirm the signing of Chelsea and Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on 12 August while Manchester City begin their season away to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley one night prior.

Manchester City went on to win the FA Cup and the Champions League after beating Arsenal to the Premier League trophy, completing the first Treble since 1999 in the process.

“To this day, it still hurts me deep inside not to have won the Premier League after 10 months of fighting with City,” Arteta added.

“There were three or four injuries to important players and from then on, everything got complicated. When we had the full team, we were consistent. As soon as problems came, it wasn’t enough for us.

“Our opponent was the best team in the world, the best squad in the world, the best coach in the world.

“We had no choice but to accept it and shake hands with the champion.”