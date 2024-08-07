Are you at risk with your current personal trainer?

A staggering 65 per cent of fitness professionals have observed their peers putting clients at risk

Fitness professionals have been told to shape up, as worrying problems within the industry have been exposed by experts.

The Skills Gap Report by leading awarding organisation Active IQ, reveal that a staggering 65 per cent of fitness professionals have observed their peers putting clients at risk.

Additionally, 32 per cent of fitness professionals admit they lack the necessary skills to train individuals with special needs, such as those with chronic illnesses or disabilities.

The report underscores the urgent need for enhanced training and development to ensure fitness and physical activity remain both accessible and safe.

Jenny Patrickson, managing director at Active IQ, emphasised the importance of addressing these findings: “These results are a wake-up call for the fitness industry. Continuous professional training is essential for meeting clients’ evolving needs and maintaining high standards of practice.”

Many fitness professionals express concern over their own abilities to handle clients with varying requirements, including neurodiversity and long-term conditions. This highlights a significant gap in the sector’s expertise and calls for a commitment to continuous professional development.

Another critical issue highlighted is the impact of social media on fitness advice. The spread of misinformation, with some influencers providing unqualified and potentially harmful advice, poses a risk to public health.

Despite these concerns, more than two-thirds of professionals surveyed view social media as having a positive influence on the industry.

The report also delves into topics like menopause and menstruation, revealing that while these subjects are gaining mainstream attention, 45 per cent of the fitness workforce feels inadequately prepared to address their effects on physical and mental wellbeing.