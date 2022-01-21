Are Bitcoin’s positives being drowned out by negative economic noise?

The crypto week in review

With Jason Deane

My Twitter feed has been full of positive macro announcements concerning Bitcoin this week.

There’s been talk of “300 community banks” offering Bitcoin in the first half of 2022, up to 25% of small businesses looking to accept crypto according to a survey by Visa and a whole world of financial news that, while dire for the average person, arguably creates the perfect backdrop for Bitcoin adoption.

This week, for example, saw the UK publish its highest inflation figures for 30 years and, while we all know there is some disagreement about how accurate these official rates are anyway, looking at the underlying numbers reveals a terrifying reality as I tweeted earlier:

As discussed before, here in the UK we’re hardly isolated. Unprecedented inflation numbers are emerging from almost all economies and, while some of those states have experienced inflation like it at some point in their past, we have never seen a situation where it has been so ubiquitous in such a short timeframe.

Right now we’re (almost literally) rewriting the economic rule books as we go.

Meanwhile, from a ‘behind the scenes’ perspective, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hit an all-time high in the early hours today at 26.64T, despite Kazakhstan’s recent actions and it being barely six months since the great China exodus occurred.

For the non-technical, this simply means that the underlying network continues to grow very significantly, demonstrating strong underlying investment in infrastructure, increased belief levels and, of course, providing unprecedented security levels for Bitcoin as a whole.

This is but a small portion of the positive news that continues to trickle, nay, pour out from the industry as a whole and yet Bitcoin itself seems to be continuing to flounder with a total lack of direction. Why?

Well, as I’ve said before, markets often move on sentiment rather than fundamentals and, right now, sentiment is firmly in control, regardless of what the actual numbers say. Finding good news is actually hard among the rumours of Russian bans, general negative narrative from the media and that needle on the ‘Fear and Greed’ index sitting firmly in “extreme fear”.

While markets often overheat when the world and his dog gets excited about something, we humans also tend to overdo it the other way too, just as we’re doing now. Let’s face it, markets would be dull if we didn’t.

So, take some time away from Bitcoin’s price, read about what’s going on around the world, and have a nice cup of tea while the chaos and chatter unfolds.

And above all, have a great weekend!

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Yesterday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,834,498,602 down from $1,977,458,558,716 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 20 2022, at a price of $40,680.42, down from $41,744.33 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,413.02 and the daily low was $40,672.82.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $30,825.70. In 2020, it closed at $8,745.89.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $734.91 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.69 trillion and Tesla is $1 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $34,409,176,619 up from $22,910,018,166 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 39.47%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 19, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.38. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 26.08. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The best defense against inflation is a #Bitcoin standard.” MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor

What they said yesterday

That’s twenty zeros…

#Bitcoin hash rate is now:



200,000,000,000,000,000,000 computations every second. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 20, 2022

El Salvador takes another step…

BREAKING 💥 El Salvador explores offering #Bitcoin-backed loans for small businesses 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/3pTXoAy4WW — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 20, 2022

300 red pills taken…

💥BREAKING: 300 banks will offer #Bitcoin to their customers in the first half 2022! 🙌 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) January 19, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

New cryptocurrency named ‘JRR Token’ blocked by lawyers for Lord of the Rings creator Tolkien

El Salvador to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST