Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom review: DC Universe comes to soggy end

How the mighty have fallen. In 2018, Aquaman was released and performed incredibly well, making over a billion dollars and providing a breath of fresh air in a year of serious comic book movies. Reshoots, on-set issues, and the fate of a studio have meant its follow up has not fared as well.

Quick history lesson – The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) started om 2013 with Man of Steel, and was meant to rival Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. For many reasons, that hasn’t been the case, and director James Gunn has taken over the DC Universe with a plan to reboot the whole thing. As such, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is the swansong of these Justice League characters, before a new set of heroes takes over. As if that wasn’t enough, co-star Amber Heard’s legal issues have drawn the wrong kind of publicity.

It’s easy to forget there’s a film underneath all this controversy. We rejoin Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) struggling with the weight of being King of Atlantis, as well as the responsibilities of being a new father. When an old enemy attacks his home seeking revenge, Arthur must turn to his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), his former enemy, to save the world from destruction.



The plot is strikingly similar to Marvel hit Thor Ragnarok – the hero’s kingdom is attacked, forcing him to team up with his brother. Arthur even mockingly calls Orm “Loki” at one point. The enjoyment isn’t the same however, with this adventure treading water through a combination of expensive action scenes and light comedy. It’s entertaining enough, with Momoa’s charm doing most of the heavy lifting, but there’s a familiarity to everything that means you’re never as engaged ats you should be. It’s a movie made to fill a release date, rather than set up a sequel, and so while the standalone adventure is refreshing, there’s always a sense that what we’re watching is just killing time.

Those looking for the reshoot changes won’t have to look too hard. Temuera Morrison returns as Arthur’s father Tom, and there are many heart-to-heart conversations that feel as though they were originally intended to be with Amber Heard. Her character Mera only shows up when it’s absolutely necessary, and has few if any meaningful interactions with her co-stars. Director James Wan has insisted the emphasis was always meant to be on Arthur and Orm, but it feels as though Heard’s time has been kept to a minimum.

As for those with something to do, it’s a mixed bag. Momoa has charisma to spare, and so even the most threadbare scenes benefit from his gung-ho demeanour. Wilson makes the Buddy Cop dynamic work with his co-star, while Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren return as Atlanteans helping Arthur in his quest. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is poorly served as the villain, having no elaborate speeches or character development, instead growling orders as Randall Park adds some laughs playing his unwilling assistant.

It’s a shame that the most entertaining film in the DCEU has been given such a mediocre sequel, presumably due to matters beyond the control of the creatives. Nevertheless, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is as jumbled as the universe it exists in, and a reminder of why there’s a need to start afresh.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is in cinemas now.