Man of steel: Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin comes out against Putin by calling for immediate end to Ukraine war

Oligarch and steel tycoon Vladimir Lisin

Oligarch Vladimir Lisin, the chairman and main shareholder of the NLMK Group, one of Russia’s largest steel makers, has called for an immediate end to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Moscow-based billionaire reportedly sent a letter to NLMK staff, which was subsequently widely shared on social networks.

The steel tycoon wrote that “the death of people in Ukraine is a tragedy that is hard to justify or explain.”

In the letter, Lisin, together with the board of directors, expressed hope that the war would end soon and they urged Putin and other leaders to find a peaceful, diplomatic resolution.

A spokesman for the company confirmed to various news outlets the authenticity of the letter.

Oleg Deripaska

Lisin is not the first oligarch to go against the Russian government. Yesterday, Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska reacted to a speech by American historian Yuval Noah Harari about the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said he agreed that the war should end as soon as possible.

Practically every Western governments have imposed severe sanctions on many Russian oligarchs considered to be close to the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin.

However, so far Lisin has managed to avoid the sanctions.