Russian oligarch found dead by gardener in garage of his £18m Surrey mansion

A 66-year old Russian oligarch was discovered dead by one of his gardeners in the garage of his £18m English mansion, it has been reported.

Mikhail Watford, formerly known as Mikhail Tolstosheya, ws found dead in his mansion in Virginia Water, Surrey.

His death, which comes less than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, is treated as suspicious as the police has reportedly opened an investigation.

The Russian oligarch, who made a fortune in oil and gas, was born in Ukraine and moved to the UK in 2000, when he also changed his name.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “We were called around midday on February 28 following reports of the discovery of a man’s body.”

No further details have been reported.

Bounty

The discovery comes a day after a Russian businessman has said he will pay $1m for anyone who arrests Russia’s president Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

Alex Konanykhin is urging Russian military leaders to arrest and detain Putin as a war criminal.

In a post on Facebook, the California-based crypto investor writes “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”

Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by “eliminating free elections” and “murdering his opponents.”