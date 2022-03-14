‘Putin go F*** yourself’: Squatters occupy oligarch’s London mansion
Squatters have occupied a mansion in London believed to be owned by a Russian billionaire who was sanctioned by the UK government last week.
The squatters have hung banners on the front of a mansion, understood to be owned by Russian industrialist Oleg Deripaska, which read “Putin go f*** yourself” and “this property has been liberated.”
Police were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning following reports that the squatters had entered the multi-million pound mansion in Belgrave Square. Specialist officers at the scene are “considering the appropriate next steps” to take according to the Metropolitan police.
“By occupying this mansion, we want to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but also the people of Russia who never agreed to this madness,” said a statement from the squatters, who are self-described anarchists.
“You occupy Ukraine, we occupy you,” the statement said.
The squatters said that the mansion will be used to house Ukranian refugees and revealed the group has plans to target the London mansions of other Russian oligarchs.
Deripaska is identified as the owner of the Belgrave Square mansion in High Court documents from 2007 according to Reuters. A court judge said the combined value of the property and another house owned by the billionaire in London, were worth a combined £40m.
