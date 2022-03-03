Brave soul: Russian businessman puts $1m bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head for war crimes

Vladimir Putin has refused to back down on the Ukrainian border. (Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

A Russian businessman has said he will pay $1m for anyone who arrests Russia’s president Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

Alex Konanykhin is urging Russian military leaders to arrest and detain Putin as a war criminal.

In a post on Facebook, the California-based crypto investor writes “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”

Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by “eliminating free elections” and “murdering his opponents.”

“As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda,” Konanykhin wrote.

Konanykhin told the publication Business Insider that he had put a bounty, which he will pay from his own funds, to demonstrate that the military assault on Ukraine is not being conducted in his name.

“If enough other people make similar statements, it may increase the chances of Putin getting arrested and brought to justice,” he reportedly said.