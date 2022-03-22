Russian elite planning Putin coup as Western sanctions cripple the country

President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian state TV on Sunday evening

The Russian elite are plotting to poison Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian intelligence officials have claimed.

Moscow insiders have planned to oust the president according to the Chief Directorate of Intelligence at Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by the Metro.

It comes after the West continue its economic boycott of the Kremlin, and Russians feel the sting of sanctions.

Head of the FSB agency Oleksandr Bortnikov is thought to be a feasible replacement for Putin.

A source told the Daily Mirror: “There is no doubt that as the Russian elite feel the pinch of sanctions, they will look at the future with an eye on what a catastrophe this war is for them – and it’s going to get worse.

“There is a significant suspicion a small number of people might try to get rid of the Russian President but whether they will remains to be seen.”

The invasion of Ukraine has been much more difficult than Kremlin officials expected and it is understood that Putin was left frustrated on Monday when Ukraine defied an ultimatum to lay down their arms and surrender the destroyed port city Mariupol.

Foreign policy analyst Dr Leon Hartwell told Metro.co.uk that Putin is growing paranoid and that he could be “reaching his expiry date”.