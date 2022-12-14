Russian oligarch seeks to block fraud lawsuit over sanctions

Boris Mints is seeking to block an $850m fraud lawsuit

A high-profile Russian oligarch is seeking to block an $850m (£685m) fraud lawsuit over claims the Russian banks suing him could use proceeds from the case to “fund the war in Ukraine”.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Russian banker Boris Mints called for the High Court lawsuit to be put on hold in arguing any money won could not be paid as one of the banks suing him, Bank Otkritie, is subject to UK sanctions.

Mints, a critic of Vladimir Putin, stands accused of defrauding Bank Otkritie of millions, before it was bailed out by the Central Bank of Russia in 2017.

The oligarch has denied defrauding the bank, in claiming Putin’s regime fabricated the criminal case against him, by accusing him of fraud.

The Russian banks suing Mints claimed the oligarch’s arguments are “opportunistic” attempt to exploit Bank Otkritie’s sanctioned status.