Angellica a big price is Stars go elsewhere

Richard Hughes is set to saddle Fair Angellica in the Hungerford Stakes.

THIS is often a tricky weekend for ante-post betting, with it coming just before four big days at York next week, meaning many horses hold multiple entries.

Newbury’s card does look to provide a few opportunities though, and there’s value to be had if we can predict what will turn up as fields are likely to cut up with some runners heading to the Knavesmire instead.

A case in point is Saturday’s feature race, the Group Two Hungerford Stakes (3.35pm), where three of the current 12 entries are Godolphin-owned and unlikely to all turn up.

Aside from the boys in blue, More Thunder, who has looked a Group horse in waiting, could run here but also has the option of waiting for York, so a good few of the horses that currently occupy the head of the betting might not be there come race day.

With that in mind, and at the risk of sounding like a broken record, I’m going to give another chance to FAIR ANGELLICA, who regular readers of this column will know has become something of a cliff horse this season.

However, the reasons to support Richard Hughes’ filly are there again as she looks far too big a price at 40/1.

She didn’t run a bad race at Newbury in the Hackwood Stakes last month, staying on well to finish fourth and looking like she would appreciate stepping back up to seven furlongs.

It’s worth putting a line through her latest start at Goodwood, as she completely missed the break and could never get into the race.

Back at this more conventional track, over seven furlongs on likely quick ground, it would be no surprise to see her outrun her odds and she is worth chancing each-way.

EPIC POET looks to hold strong claims in Newbury’s opening contest, the Group Three Geoffrey Freer Stakes (1.50pm).

David O’Meara’s six-year-old failed to run his usual consistent race in the Hardwick at Royal Ascot when dropped back in trip, but his form before that entitles him to plenty of respect in this company.

On his penultimate outing he pushed Rebel’s Romance all the way, going down by a head in the Group Two Yorkshire Cup, and before that had very strong form in Group races in Dubai.

Those efforts suggest that this one-and-three-quarter-mile trip on fast ground is ideal for him, and with the O’Meara yard in flying form he might just be better than these rivals.

A word of warning though, he is also entered at York next week, so those more risk averse may prefer to wait until he is declared rather than taking the 4/1 currently available.

Finally, KING OF STARS could be a good each-way bet at 10/1 in the five-furlong sprint (2.25pm).

This is a horse that I’m in ownership with and this race has always been the plan, but the worry is that the ground might be too quick for him on Saturday.

We’ll walk the course before making a decision, so again it might be advisable to keep your powder dry before he is a confirmed starter.

If he does line up, I’d be hopeful that he has the speed to burn off his rivals, having shown plenty of spark on his reappearance when third at Ascot recently.

He’s come forward from that and is working well, so I’d be very disappointed if he wasn’t highly competitive.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Epic Poet 1.50pm Newbury

King Of Stars e/w 2.25pm Newbury

Fair Angellica e/w 3.35pm Newbury