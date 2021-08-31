Andy Murray says he has "lost respect" for Stefanos Tsitsipas after accusing opponent of gamesmanship in five-set US Open defeat

Andy Murray accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of gamesmanship after losing to the No3 seed in an epic first-round match at the US Open last night.

Murray criticised his opponent for taking an eight-minute bathroom break before the deciding set, which Tsitsipas won to complete a 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory.

“I lost respect for him,” he said. “I would have said the same thing if I’d won, I promise. It was nonsense and he knows it.”

The Scot, who has won just four Grand Slam matches since 2017 due to the effects of hip surgery, appeared to be on course for a major upset after taking the first set and then going 2-1 up. But French Open finalist Tsitsipas levelled in the fourth before taking his lengthy break.

Murray, 34, complained to US Open officials on court as the interruption dragged on, saying: “It’s never taken me that long to go to the bathroom before, ever.”

Tsitsipas said he did not think he had broken any rules and that Murray should have raised any concerns with him.

“I don’t know how my opponent feels when I’m out there playing the match,” he said. “It’s not really my priority.”

The Greek also strongly denied previous claims that he used bathroom breaks to receive coaching from his father via phone last week in Cincinatti.

Murray, 34, clarified that he wasn’t making the same accusation but said the lengthy delay had disrupted his game.

“It is difficult when you’re playing a brutal match in those conditions to have those breaks,” he added. “Physically you can’t stop that from affecting you. Mentally, yes, but physically you can’t.”