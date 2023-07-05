Murray to face Tsitsipas in second round at Wimbledon

Andy Murray will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas today in the second round of Wimbledon after the Greek player overcame Dominic Thiem in a thrilling five-set match.

The fifth seed’s Austrian opponent took the opening set before Tsitsipas hit back by winning the second and third sets.

Thiem ensured that the match would go to a decider when he won a tiebreak in the fourth set before Tsitsipas edged it with a 7-6 fifth set.

The result means the fancied Greek star will take on former Wimbledon winner and British favourite Andy Murray later today.

“I am not expecting anybody to support me,” Tsitsipas joked when asked about the second round meeting. “That’s not my first rodeo.

“A few years ago when I was a kid I remember witnessing his first Wimbledon title [2013 against Novak Djokovic] and thinking about it now it gives me goosebumps because I felt what he went through.

“He is someone that has done so much for the sport.

“That court over there [Centre] is like his living room. I have never played there.”

Elsewhere on Brit watch, Jodie Burrage fell to Russian No1 Daria Kasatkina 6-0 6-2 in her first appearance on Centre Court while Arthur Fery was beaten in straight 7-5 6-4 6-3 sets by Daniil Medvedev.

Heather Watson lost 6-2 7-5 to 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova while fellow Brit George Loffhagen went down fighting to sixth seed Holger Rune, losing 7-6 6-3 6-2.

Sonay Kartal completed the British interest on day three at the All England Club with a 6-0 6-4 defeat to 25th seed Madison Keys

Environmental protestors from the Just Stop Oil managed to infiltrate SW19 despite increased security but were only able to discharge confetti on Court 18, which was cleared up during a rain delay with minimal disruption.