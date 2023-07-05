Just Stop Oil suspend play at Wimbledon after protestors invade Court 18

Play has been suspended on Court 18 at Wimbledon after two protesters ran on to the grass and threw orange confetti.

Wimbledon became the latest major sporting event targeted by protesters after two people wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts ran on to Court 18 on the third day of the Championships.

The first-round match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov was suspended after two protesters got onto the grass court and threw orange confetti glitter on to the surface.

“Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the Wimbledon Tennis Championships,” a statement from the climate activist read.

Play suspended on Court 18: Just Stop Oil protesters have covered a corner of the court in orange confetti.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PbJzWswooZ — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) July 5, 2023

“At around 14:10 two Just Stop Oil supporters ran onto Court 18, disrupting the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov.

“The supporters threw environmentally-friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the courts, before being removed. Play was briefly delayed whilst marshals picked up the pieces.”

Deborah Wilde, 68, a retired teacher from London, was one of the protesters who ran on the court.

The other Just Stop Oil protester who invaded Court 18 at Wimbledon was Simon Milner-Edwards, 66, a retired musician, from Manchester.

Protestors jump onto court 18 at #WIMBLEDON half way through Dimitrov & Shimabukuro.

Crowds cheering as they’re both removed. pic.twitter.com/GNWroRO1SY — Molly Clayton (@mollclayton) July 5, 2023