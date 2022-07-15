Amazon goes on UK hiring spree as e-com giant creates 4,000 new jobs

Amazon has pledged to create an additional 4,000 UK jobs this year. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Amazon has gone on a hiring spree in the UK, creating more than 4,000 permanent jobs this year.

Spread across the UK, the new jobs will include positions at the Wakefield and Knowsley new fulfilment centres, where staff pack and ship orders.

Corporate and technology as well as product management and software development jobs will also be available.

“We’re continuing to invest in talent right across the UK, from apprentices in Swansea to data scientists in Edinburgh,” Amazon UK’s manager John Boumphrey told Sky News.

“Applicants recognise we are an employer that offers great development potential, and we are proud to have so many employees growing and taking the opportunity to learn new skills that will create paths to new jobs at Amazon and beyond.”

The group also announced that sales during its two-day discount bonanza, Prime Day, went up by 8.5 per cent on last year’s levels to $12bn.

The e-commerce titan yesterday told EU antitrust regulators it was willing to halt anti-competitive online-selling practices in a bid to dodge two investigations, City A.M. reported.

Amazon has been probed by the European Commission for using its position and data to promote its own products, providing it with an unfair edge over competitors selling items on the website.