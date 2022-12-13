Amazon delays graduate joiners amid cost cuts

Amazon graduates (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Amazon has delayed graduate recruitment dates as the e-commerce giant attempts to slim down costs.

Students who were due to start in May 2023 have been told they cannot join the US firm until the end of next year, due to the “macroeconomic environment”.

The firm has however offered a one-off payment of $13,000 to those impacted, according to an email seen by the FT. This will be paid even if the grads decide not to join the company.

“As a part of our annual operating planning review, we look at each part of our business and make adjustments as needed,” students were told in an email yesterday.

“You are not the only one being impacted. It is important to know that this is a business decision, not a personal decision.”

The email was sent to staff set to join Sunnyvale, California, the company’s research facility and where the Alexa voice assistant is developed,

It comes after reports that Amazon is set to dump 10,000 jobs amid a torrid slew of tech lay-offs in recent months.

This would mark the biggest jobs culling in the US giant’s history and comes shortly after the announcement of mass cuts at tech firms Twitter and Meta last month.

“In light of the challenging economic conditions, we’re delaying the start dates for some of our college hires by up to six months,” said Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesman.

“We’re offering assistance to help address any financial impact. Amazon remains committed to university recruiting and our internship program as important pathways to find the next generation of leaders and builders.”