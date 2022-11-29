Music to Spotify’s ears: Watchdog says streaming intervention not needed

The competition regulator said it will not intervene in the music streaming market, deeming the industry valuable to both artists and consumers.

In its final report published this morning, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that consumers actually benefited from digitisation and competition between music streaming services.

Prices for consumers have fallen by more than 20 per cent in real terms between 2009 and 2021 – with many services also offering music streaming for free with ads.

The CMA said that the concerns raised by artists are not being driven by the level of concentration of the recording market.

Analysis found that neither record labels nor streaming services, including the likes of Apple Music and Spotify, are likely to be making significant excess profits that could be shared with creators.

CMA’s interim chief Sarah Cardell said although artist’s concerns were “understandable”, she said: “Our findings show that these are not the result of ineffective competition – and intervention by the CMA would not release more money into the system that would help artists or songwriters.”

Digitisation has led to a major increase in the amount of music people have access to and to large increases in the number of artists releasing music (up from 200,000 in 2014 to 400,000 in 2020) partly by opening up new direct routes to listeners.

This has also meant that there is greater competition to reach listeners and for the associated streaming revenues. The study found that an artist could expect to earn around £12,000 from 12 million streams in the UK in 2021, but less than one per cent of artists achieve that level of streams.

The CMA chief said streaming has transformed how music fans access vast catalogues of music, “providing a valuable platform for artists to reach new listeners quickly, and at a price for consumers that has declined in real terms over the years”.

The study found that there were around 39 million monthly listeners in the UK, streaming 138 billion times a year.