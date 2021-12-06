All eyes turn to Europe as rugby’s Champions Cup gets underway

Toulouse won last year’s Cup final in an all French affair with La Rochelle. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Come winter every season, European rugby halts its domestic competitions and looks towards the Champions Cup – the premier international club rugby competition in the world.

This season, in a revised format, it’s imperative that teams get off to a flying start. Here’s what to look out for.

Fast Start

Last season saw a new format come into play because of Covid-19 and disruption meant some teams won one game and qualified for the knock-out stages.

Gloucester were trounced in their opening match before winning a tight affair against Ulster at home, and that result was enough to sneak into the round of 16.

With Covid-19 already having an effect on the potential strength of several squads – Scarlets, Cardiff and Munster – getting off to a quick start is paramount.

This year’s rules state that the postponement of matches is not an option, and any team who cannot fulfil their fixtures will be handed a 28-0 loss – equivalent to their would-be opponents securing a four-try bonus point win.

No small cup game

The way rugby tables can change in an instant – largely down to five points being on offer each week – means some of the match-ups announced at the draw that were deemed average now look box office.

Take Saturday’s tie between Leicester Tigers and Bordeaux Begles. Tigers finished sixth in last year’s English Premiership while Bordeaux finished fourth in the French top flight.

This year, however, they’re both top of their respective leagues, so it could be clash of the week.

Elsewhere, last year’s winners Toulouse could be facing a depleted Cardiff side in the Welsh capital and runners-up La Rochelle will face a stern test from a Glasgow team who are Scotland’s best hope of silverware.

Quins setting sights

Harlequins have made no secret of their intention to chase European trophies this year.

“When we spoke in the pre-season around where the players wanted to go, and the players took the lead, one of the things they really wanted to do was push further into Europe than they had in the past,” said Harlequins’ senior coach Tabai Matson.

“Often that’s the expectations from last year and being the title holders of the Premiership.”

In the opening block of matches, Harlequins travel to former Top14 champions Castres before hosting Cardiff Blues at the Stoop.