Alastair Stewart latest addition to GB News’ launch roster

Upstart TV outfit GB News have added another big-name broadcaster to their launch team with the capture of Alastair Stewart OBE.

Stewart is the UK’s longest-serving broadcaster, best known for his long stint at the helm of ITV’s nightly bulletins.



It is the latest in a series of hires for the new satellite news network, pegged to launch in July.

In recent months hires have included former BBC man Simon McCoy, The Sun and TALKRadio’s Dan Wootton and Kirsty Gallagher.

The channel aims to take on the BBC and Sky News and promises to focus on what bosses describe as forgotten Britain outside the M25.

Led in part by Andrew Neil, the station has already attracted criticism prior to it airing its first programme for what some critics describe as a right-wing bias.

TV regulator OfCom will be the judge of that when the channel does arrive on screens.

Stewart will host a weekend news and current affairs show.

In a statement he said he was looking forward to a “unique opportunity.”