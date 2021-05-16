Beeb rival GB News to launch by summer

GB News, which aims to be a broadcasting rival to the BBC, is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

TV providers are said to be preparing for a May 31 launch date, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The channel is currently broadcasting a test signal.

Read more: Screenshot: Will GB News’ traditional TV bet pay off?

GB News, led by veteran journalist Andrew Neil, has been on a hiring spree in recent weeks ahead of launch.

Hires have included long-time BBC stalwart Simon McCoy and ITV broadcasting legend Alastair Stewart.

Other high profile captures have included former Labour MP Gloria di Piero and Dan Wootton.

The channel promises to focus on life beyond the M25.