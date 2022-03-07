Keeping up with the BBC: GB News invests nearly £50m since launch

GB News programming riled some viewer

GB News have invested nearly £50m in the last year in an attempt to create a news channel that can keep up with the likes of the BBC and Sky.

According to The Telegraph, the company behind GB News, All Perspectives, has spent £46.5m in developing its programme offering and getting a range of audience-grabbing hosts on board.

The Discovery-backed channel launched last June, with the aim of broadcasting “original news, opinion and debate”, and crucially mixing news coverage and opinion-based content.

GB News, which is headed by former Sky News Australia boss Angelos Frangopoulos, is right-leaning on political issues, and its presenters include Nigel Farage, The Sun’s Dan Wootton, and former ITV presenter Alastair Stewart.

According to the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board, the TV channel reaches around two million people each month, compared to 15.9 million for the BBC News Channel and 10.9 million for Sky News.

However, it still appears that the news channel is punching above its weight after the broadcaster got off to a rocky start.

Not only was the launch plagued with technical difficulties, but it also saw the sudden departure of former Sunday Times editor and star presenter Andrew Neil.