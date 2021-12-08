GB news plots international expansion as viewers tail off

GB News promised a “boldly different” approach to TV news (Image: Twitter/GB News)

Right-leaning broadcaster GB News is reportedly plotting an overseas expansion after its UK launch was beset by difficulties.

The news channel which styles itself as an alternative to the UK’s liberal media landscape has seen its viewership decline by over 60 per cent since its launch in June.

Andrew Neil, a former BBC journalist who was briefly the face of GB News, left the channel after just a few months triggering a revamp which saw the flagging station bring aboard Nigel Farage. The challenger broadcaster, which recently caused a buzz when Farage interviewed former US President Donald Trump on air, now wants to broadcast in additional markets in a bid to emulate the business model of successful global news company Sky News, Bloomberg first reported.

The global push is being headed up by company executives including former Sky News Australia boss Angelos Frangopoulos sources told Bloomberg. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland are being eyed up as potential markets for expansion, provided viewing figures pick up in the UK.

It comes as the news station faces the prospect of contenting with talkTV a new broadcaster launching next year under Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp which will include a show from ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

