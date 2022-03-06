Russia takes BBC World News off air

BBC World News has been taken off air in Russia as Putin’s government retaliates to Western boycotting.

As the global news channel for the broadcaster, Russians will no longer be able to access the channel or the BBC content.

It comes after media watchdog Ofcom said that it had opened a further 12 investigations into the due impartiality of programmes on the Russia Today news channel.

This takes the total number of RT programmes under investigation to 27.

The Kremlin has previously said it would respond to any UK crackdown, as Putin’s government begins to feel the sting of big tech firms, including YouTube and Google, restricting Russian content.

A BBC spokesperson told City A.M.: “We can confirm that since Saturday BBC World News has not been available in Russia. We regret that our Russian audiences are being denied access to trusted and impartial news at a time when they need it most.”

Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned against the ban of Russia Today in the UK, fearing that the BBC could be axed in response by Russia.

She said: “We want the Russian population to hear the truth about what Vladimir Putin is doing”.

“It is essential that the UK looks to limit Russia’s ability to spread their propaganda at home,” Truss added.

BBC World News has been taken off air in Russia. https://t.co/7EXoW1G5Jz was blocked a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/sI5K3q4pCw — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) March 6, 2022