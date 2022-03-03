Kremlin accuses BBC of being used to undermine Russia’s political stability

The Kremlin accused the BBC of being used to undermine Russia’s political stability.

The Kremlin made very some very serious accusations today as it said the BBC was being used to undermine the political situation in Russia.

“The fact that Russian journalists are still at least somehow able to work in Britain is associated solely with London’s fears of jeopardising the position of the BBC radio and television corporation in Russia, since it is far from being assigned the last role in undermining domestic political stability and security in our country,” said a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry during a briefing.

The Russian Government has for a long time accused Western media of offering a biased version of world events. The accusation was bounced back by foreign media, who accused the Kremlin’s news coverage – especially since the war broke out – of being anything but factual.

Moscow’s comments come a few days after the EU and the UK banned state-controlled media RT and Sputni.

UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries said today she hoped the channel – which she called “Putin’s polluting propaganda machine – would never come back to British screens.

“As part of a concerted effort and discussions, Russia Today is no longer streamed into British homes, either by TV, Sky, Freesat or Freeview,” she told Commons today.

“And we have contacted both [Facebook owner] Meta and TikTok to implore them to stop streaming Russia Today via their own online platforms.

“It is my absolute position that we will not stop until we have persuaded every organisation, based in the UK or not, that is the wrong thing to do to stream Russian propaganda into British homes.”