Piers Morgan’s TalkTV outshines GB News with 300k viewers for Uncensored

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored show averaged 300,000 viewers in the UK, knocking BBC News, Sky News and GB News out of the park for prime time TV

With his dramatic interview with former US President Donald Trump, Morgan’s show beat BBC News (130,000) and Sky News (110,000), and GB News (33,000), according to reports from Deadline.

In the conversation, Trump criticised President Biden, and weighed in on the conflict in Ukraine, playing up to TalkTV’s pledge to avoid “woke insanity” and the “snowflake society”,

The show and channel threatens rival GB News, which has the same ‘straight-talking’ approach and launched last year.

However, whilst TalkTV may be gaining initial momentum, media analysts at Enders Analysis have questioned the finances behind the new station.

TalkTV emerged after Morgan quit ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain last year shortly after Ofcom launched an investigation into his comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan faced criticism from viewers following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, in which Markle revealed she felt at one point she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.