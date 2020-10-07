In the first episode of the City View’s new weekly format, Christian May talks to veteran broadcaster and journalist Alastair Stewart about a wave of disruption hitting the broadcast media.

The BBC has a new Director General while its former star presenter is launching a rival news channel. What will this do to the media landscape and how should established players respond?

Alastair also talks about his belief in the value of impartiality; where ITV went wrong in the digital arms race; why he can’t stand opinionated journalists; what real diversity looks like; and why the advice he gives young reporters hasn’t changed in 40 years.



