Wednesday 7 October 2020 10:00 pm

The City View: Alastair Stewart on the future of broadcast media, from the BBC to GB News

In the first episode of the City View’s new weekly format, Christian May talks to veteran broadcaster and journalist Alastair Stewart about a wave of disruption hitting the broadcast media.

The BBC has a new Director General while its former star presenter is launching a rival news channel. What will this do to the media landscape and how should established players respond?

Alastair also talks about his belief in the value of impartiality; where ITV went wrong in the digital arms race; why he can’t stand opinionated journalists; what real diversity looks like; and why the advice he gives young reporters hasn’t changed in 40 years. 


