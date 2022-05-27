Tech Weekly: Tech Nation CEO on UK fintech success, and Klarna focus on profits

Today City A.M. reporter Charlie Conchie talks to Tech Nation CEO Gerard Grech for a chat about the company’s Impact Report, which assesses how it has helped shape leading tech firms. They also discuss the UK’s place as a fintech hub, and the potential slowdown of VC investment in fintech later this year.

He also takes us through the week’s tech news — Klarna will now be focusing on profits over growth, and the ECB has warned against a continued crypto sell-off frenzy.