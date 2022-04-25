Shoppers push for tech investment as demand for new payment methods swells

UK shoppers are pushing retailers to ramp up investment in technology as demand for new payment methods from retailer swells, new data has revealed.

Around 80 per cent of shoppers are calling on retailers to invest in tech like frictionless payments to help avoid queues and swerve lengthy checkout forms, according to a report into retail behaviour by fintech firm Klarna.

Klarna bosses said shoppers in the UK were demanding new payment technology more than any other nation.

“UK shoppers are tech savvy and their online shopping preference currently ranks ahead of all the other countries in our report,” said Viveka Söderbäck, Consumer Trend Expert at Klarna.

“Brits crave digitalisation and expect retailers to invest in new technology that gives them a better shopping experience, especially when it comes to faster checkouts and frictionless payments”.

Nearly 60 per cent of shoppers surveyed said they would prefer to do all of their shopping online in a sign of the shift in shopping habits accelerated by the pandemic.

Ecommerce demand has exploded in the last two years, with close to half of non-food retail sales in the UK – 46.9 per cent – taking place online during 2021, according to the BRC/KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.