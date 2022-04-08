Tech Weekly: Alex Marsh, Head of Klarna UK, on post-Brexit financial regulation, consumer protection, and difference between Klarna and credit cards

On this week’s Tech Weekly episode, City A.M. reporters Charlie Conchie and Lily Russell-Jones chat to Alex Marsh, Head of Klarna UK.

They go through the Innovate Finance fintech summit, Buy Now Pay Later regulation and the UK’s financial regulation post-Brexit; measures needed to protect consumers from debt; what role services such as Klarna are playing amidst the cost of living crisis; and why Klarna is different to traditional banks and credit card providers.

Nasson and Charlie also talk to Lily about the UK government’s pivot to stablecoins and NFTs this week: they go through the implications of the announcement; discuss the controversies surrounding Tether, the stablecoin of the moment; and outline why Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins are different.