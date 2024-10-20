Al Hilal boss: Club World Cup single most important competition

The chief executive of Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal has insisted the Club World Cup remains the most important competition in club football despite issues surrounding player wellbeing.

Esteve Calzada added that playing European clubs is the real benefit from winning the Asian Champions League, something Al Hilal have done on four occasions.

“For us [the Club World Cup] is extremely important,” Calzada said at the Leaders sport business conference in London. “I recognise that there’s a lot of debate around it now but for us it is probably the single most important competition of the season.

“It is a great opportunity to project ourselves to the world but also to see how our level is when we play these big European teams. We have been very successful at winning matches but that doesn’t mean those matches have been easy.

“For us the more often we can play European teams the better. The way it is set at the moment is that you need to win the Asian Champions League.

“This is the biggest prize, that you can end up facing the winners of the European Champions League. It is extremely important, we are preparing for it and it generates amazing engagement.”

Miami in Club World Cup

Calzada’s comments come as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami – part-owned by David Beckham – were handed a spot at the Club World Cup after they won the regular MLS season trophy.

The move overlooks the MLS Cup and season-ending playoffs but Fifa boss Gianni Infantino said: “You have shown that in the United States, you are consistently the best club on the field of play.

“Therefore, I am proud to announce that as one of the best clubs in the world, you are deserved participants in the new Fifa Club World Cup 2025.”

The controversial new Club World Cup format will see 32 teams compete across eight venues in the United States next year with the final set for New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

There has been criticism of the competition due to the expanded season with Manchester City captain Rodri previously stating players were close to striking over their workload.

The Club World Cup draw will take place in December.