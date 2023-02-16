Airline Emirates join Great Britain SailGP team as title sponsor

Great Britain’s SailGP team have today announced international airline Emirates as their title sponsor. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Great Britain’s SailGP team have today announced international airline Emirates as their title sponsor.

They will become the first ever title partner and see the outfit rebranded as Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team ahead of this weekend’s race in Sydney.

On the three-year deal, Great Britain’s SailGP chief executive Sir Ben Ainslie said: “Myself and the rest of the Great Britain team are thrilled to have Emirates, one of the most iconic sporting brands in the world, on board this journey with us.

SailGP growth

“Sport has the ability to inspire like nothing else. At a time where the SailGP league is seeing unprecedented growth in the form of new race locations, teams, owners, and Season 4’s calendar revealing strong continuation of this trend, together as partners we will be able to take both the team and the sport to new heights.

“This is a pinnacle partnership, one that brings both commercial value as well as supports our sustainability ambitions to support three million young people to take climate action.”

Emirates add SailGP to a growing sporting portfolio – which also included the Americas Cup winning outfit, Emirates Team New Zealand, in 2017.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with one of the world’s most successful sailing teams.

“Emirates and the Great Britain SailGP Team share common values, ambitions, and drive – making this partnership a natural fit.

“Together, we’ll take the sport to new levels, bring fans closer to the action, and deliver world-class experiences to customers worldwide.”

SailGP is an international racing series, much like Formula 1, where teams travel the globe and compete in various locations.

The 2022-2023 season has seen dominance by Australia and New Zealand, Britain have a chance to win their first race of the season in one of the remaining three events this season – in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.