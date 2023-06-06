Apex Group lands $1m sponsorship deal with SailGP

Financial services provider Apex Group has agreed a three-year sponsorship deal with SailGP believed to be worth in excess of $1m, City A.M. can reveal.

The deal, to be announced this week, will see Apex become the exclusive financial solutions partner for SailGP, which has just completed its third season.

The sailing competition is backed by tech tycoon Larry Ellison and features teams including Ben Ainslie’s Emirates Great Britain outfit.

The tie-up will also see Apex Group bring its Women’s Accelerator programme into sport in order to drive female progression in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Apex Group founder Peter Hughes said: “I’m really excited about our partnership with SailGP, a partner that is truly aligned with our own commitments to innovation, sustainability and women’s empowerment. We couldn’t have found better parity of purpose than in our partnership with SailGP.

“We have been disrupting our industry with a new era of service through driving positive change initiatives – similarly SailGP is at the forefront of innovating for one of the most sustainable sports in the world and that’s a key reason for our collaboration.

“With our shared ethos of tech and data-enabled innovation, purpose and sustainability, we look forward to this unique opportunity to engage and inspire, encouraging action to create a more sustainable tomorrow.”

It represents the biggest investment yet in sport by Apex, which previously signed a sponsorship deal with West Indies Cricket in 2021.