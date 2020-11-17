The United Kingdom has been named the most influential country in the realm of sports technology by a new report.

The UK leads the way because it is home to Formula 1 and golf’s European Tour, organisations praised for innovation.

The United States is the second most influential country, according to the inaugural Sports Technology Annual Review.

Switzerland is third, followed by Spain, France and the United Arab Emirates.

Formula 1 ranks top of the report’s power list because of its “commitment to innovation across every facet of business”.

The racing series uses the world’s most efficient engines and has adopted a number of pioneering fan engagement projects to better understand its audience.

The Tour de France placed second for its continuous improvement, particularly in making cycling’s biggest race more immersive and exciting.

Sailing’s Emirates Team New Zealand, in third, launched a new monohull design. Because they are America’s Cup holders, the design will influence the boats used by rival teams too.

The 2020 Sports Technology Power List Top 10

Position Organisation Sport Sector 1 Formula 1 Motorsport Governing body 2 Tour de France Cycling Governing body 3 Emirates Team New Zealand Sailing Governing body 4 NBA Basketball Governing body 5 European Tour Golf Governing body 6 NFL American Football Governing body 7 Statsports Various Performance 8 All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon) Tennis Tournament 9 Catapult Various Performance 10 Genius Various Data

The report, published today, was co-authored by the Sports Technology Awards Group and the English Institute of Sport.