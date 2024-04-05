Airbnb: 1,000 per cent spike in searches along eclipse route for 268 seconds of daytime darkness

Airbnb released an interactive map showing the rise in Airbnb take-ups for the eclipse.

Airbnb has seen a massive spike in searches for rentals ahead of an eclipse which will be visible for 268 seconds along the eastern part of North America.

The short-term rentals firm said there had been a 1,000 per cent increase in demand for April 8, when a solar eclipse will take place.

Skies stretching from Mexico across the south, centre and east of the United States and across the Atlantic coast of Canada, will go dark on Sunday mid-day.

The last time there was a total solar eclipse across North America was more than two decades ago.

According to Airbnb, interest in the eclipse on 8 April has created “massive demand” for stays along what is known as the “path of totality“. The 268 seconds of darkness, is roughly 4.5 minutes,

The 1,000 per cent surge in searches for us listings across North America means more than a thousand new hosts plan to rent out their homes to let eclipse-gazers get a piece of the action.

X, formerly Twitter, user Ian Bremmer, a political scientist, shared a map on the social media platform, showing the huge uptake in Airbnb bookings to watch the eclipse.

Post shared by @ianbremmer on Twitter, showing the Airbnb take-up across the US for the eclipse.

The site said a number of key US cities lie in its path, including Austin in Texas and Indianapolis, which are among the most booked locations.

Cleveland, Dallas, and Montreal are also in demand, with many travelling from both New York City and Mexico City to see it.

Airbnb added that the phenomenon has driven “solar eclipse tourism”, with listings on its path outnumbering hotels by 15 to one, and two-thirds of listings in areas with no hotels.

The company also said that over 10 per cent had booked with Airbnb for the first time.

During a solar eclipse, it’s advisable to wear special glasses and not to look directly at it.

Airbnb said in February, it is looking at expanding beyond its core services and revealed a $6bn share buyback scheme. The home rental platform is planning to “reinvent” itself and push into new areas of business.