Airbnb to confidentially file to go public this month

Airbnb is said to be preparing to confidentially filing paperwork for a listing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission later this month.

The move would pave the way for the short-term rentals company to go public on Wall Street later this year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Airbnb was reported last year to be close to hiring Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as joint lead advisers on the flotation.

However the coronavirus pandemic put a spanner in the works, forcing the rentals firm to put its plans on hold temporarily as the stock market proved volatile.

Airbnb has consistently said it plans to go public in 2020, despite a downturn in its business during the outbreak.

Earlier this year, Airbnb raised $2bn in funding from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners.

In February the company reported a $322m (£248m) loss, down from a $200m profit the year before.

Founder Brian Chesky told the Times last week that Airbnb received more than $1bn in cancellations as the pandemic hit, while having to cough up $250m to provide support to hosts on its platform.

An Airbnb spokesperson declined to comment.