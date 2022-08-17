Airbnb introduces anti-party tech to crackdown on lively holiday goers

Airbnb will bar hosts from seeing US guest names before bookings are accepted in a bid to tackle racism on the booking site.

Airbnb has introduced new anti-party tools to help identify potentially high-risk reservations and stop them from making bookings.

The system will look at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, and time of the week people are travelling.

The primary objective for the tool, which will be launched in the US and Canada, is to attempt to reduce the ability of bad actors to throw “unauthorized parties”, which impact hosts, neighbours, and communities, Airbnb said.

A similar variation of this system has been piloted in Australia since October 2021, which the firm said has been “very effective”.

In June, the travel rental firm announced that a previously temporary Covid-19 induced ban on parties would become a permanent and codified policy.

Over 6,600 guests were suspended globally last year by Airbnb for attempting to violate this ban.

However, Airbnb said there had been a 63 per cent drop in party reports in the UK since it introduced the ban.